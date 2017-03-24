[LP HS n°38] Références de l’article « Transformez votre Raspberry Pi en console de retrogaming »

Retrouvez ici la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « Transformez votre Raspberry Pi en console de retrogaming », publié dans Linux Pratique Hors-série n°38 :
[1] https://www.nintendo.fr/Divers/Nintendo-Classic-Mini-Nintendo-Entertainment-System/Nintendo-Classic-Mini-Nintendo-Entertainment-System-1124287.html
[2] http://retroproducts.atgames.net/index.php/products/sega-genesis/classic-game-console/
[3] http://blog.petrockblock.com/retropie/
[6] http://happi-game-center.com/
[8] https://contact.kisskissbankbank.com/acton/rif/25512/s-0002-1610/-/l-0004:77/l-0004/showPreparedMessage?sid=TV2:u3Sk3HbC6
[9] https://github.com/libretro/snes9xherd/blob/master/docs/snes9x-license.txt
[10] https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/releases
[11] https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-buildroot/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
[13] https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Compatibility-%28EN%29
[14] https://www.recalbox.com/shop
[15] https://forum.recalbox.com/
[16] https://www.raspberrypi.org/downloads/noobs/
[17] https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/releases
[18] https://www.libretro.com/
[19] http://www.emulationstation.org/
[20] https://archive.recalbox.com/updates/v1.0/unstable/
[21] https://sourceforge.net/projects/win32diskimager/
[22] https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/L%27arcade-facile-sur-Recalbox-%28FR%29
[23] https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/L%27arcade-avanc%C3%A9e-sur-Recalbox-%28FR%29
[24] http://mamedl.esy.es/static1/clrmamepro
[25] https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Use-an-external-usb-storage-device-on-recalbox-%28EN%29
[26] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zj_4hI1Zez4
[27] https://retropie.org.uk/2017/02/legal-help-needed/
[28] https://retropie.org.uk/forum/topic/8477/legal-help-needed/
[29] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dG82P_5_j8A
[30] https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/GPIO-controllers-%28EN%29
[31] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7r_C73mbfWM
[32] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxq_8RXSRjg
[33] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65deA8c-stM
[34] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfcqrtnHwB84YQlVN75PRfQ
[35] https://github.com/Universal-Rom-Tools/Universal-XML-Scraper/releases
[36] https://www.autoitscript.com/site/autoit/
[37] http://www.screenscraper.fr/
[38] https://github.com/Universal-Rom-Tools/Universal-XML-Scraper/wiki/%5BTuto%5D-Comment-utiliser-Universal-XML-Scraper-pour-la-RECALBOX
[39] https://github.com/Universal-Rom-Tools/Universal-XML-Scraper/wiki/%5BTUTO%5D-Making-a-MIX-Template
[40] https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki
Pour rappel, ce numéro vous attend en kiosque, sur notre boutique en ligne, mais aussi sur notre plateforme de lecture en ligne Connect 😉